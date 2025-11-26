Next Article
Allianz to lay off 1,800 employees as AI takes over more tasks
Business
Allianz Partners, part of the German insurance giant Allianz SE, is letting go of up to 1,800 people over the next year and a half.
Most of these cuts will hit travel insurance call centers as the company leans into AI to handle customer service and claims.
It's all part of a bigger push to automate and reshape how they do business worldwide.
By the numbers
Fun fact
Allianz isn't just following trends—it's leading them.