Allianz to lay off 1,800 employees as AI takes over more tasks Business Nov 26, 2025

Allianz Partners, part of the German insurance giant Allianz SE, is letting go of up to 1,800 people over the next year and a half.

Most of these cuts will hit travel insurance call centers as the company leans into AI to handle customer service and claims.

It's all part of a bigger push to automate and reshape how they do business worldwide.