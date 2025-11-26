Eternal invests ₹600cr in Blinkit amid rising competition

Blinkit has been opening stores at a breakneck pace—jumping from 791 last year to 1,816 by September 2025. The goal? Hit 2,100 stores by December and nearly 3,000 by March 2027, with most clustered in India's top metro cities for maximum orders.

Business model shift and user surge

Blinkit now stocks products directly in its dark stores for better prices and availability.

This move has paid off: net order value shot up 137% year-on-year, and monthly active users reached 20.8 million.

Even though expansion means short-term losses, Blinkit's betting on long-term gains through loyal customers who keep coming back.