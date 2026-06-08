Allison Sheehan leaves Goldman Sachs to run 'Investment baker'

Sheehan pursuing Kellogg MBA exploring retail

After repeated warnings about her branding, Sheehan decided to step away from banking.

"I got fed up by denying like 90% of my orders while I was sitting at my desk at work, doing some dumb estate planning that I didn't care about," she shared. "I just wanted to be baking."

Now, she's pursuing an MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School and is exploring ways to grow her baking business, possibly through retail products or opening a storefront.