Allison Sheehan leaves Goldman Sachs to run 'Investment baker'
Allison Sheehan, 27, left her job as a wealth manager at Goldman Sachs to follow her passion for baking.
She built a strong social media presence as the "Investment Baker," but ran into trouble with Goldman's compliance team over her brand name.
Her baking business grew largely through word of mouth and even caught the attention of big names like Gigi Hadid and Valentino.
Sheehan pursuing Kellogg MBA exploring retail
After repeated warnings about her branding, Sheehan decided to step away from banking.
"I got fed up by denying like 90% of my orders while I was sitting at my desk at work, doing some dumb estate planning that I didn't care about," she shared. "I just wanted to be baking."
Now, she's pursuing an MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School and is exploring ways to grow her baking business, possibly through retail products or opening a storefront.