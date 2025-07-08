Next Article
Alok Industries's shares surge 15% amid trade shifts
Alok Industries, backed by Reliance, jumped 15% on Tuesday to a seven-month high of ₹23.20.
The main reason? The US slapped a big tariff on Bangladeshi textiles, making American buyers look to India instead.
India is already a textile behemoth
India already sends a lot of textiles abroad—about 4% of the world's total—with over half going to the US, EU, and UK last year.
New trade deals like the India-UK Free Trade Agreement could push these numbers even higher and open more doors for Indian exporters.
Alok Industries has become a favorite among investors
With Bangladesh facing steep US tariffs, Indian companies like Alok Industries suddenly have an edge.
Ongoing India-US trade talks could make exports even easier.
Plus, government moves to boost cotton farming are helping investor confidence in Alok Industries grow.