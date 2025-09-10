Microsoft taps Anthropic AI for Office 365, reduces OpenAI dependence

Microsoft will license Anthropic 's technology for certain AI features in its Office 365 applications, according to a report by The Information. The decision highlights the company's effort to diversify its artificial intelligence portfolio beyond a single partner. The integration will bring Anthropic's models alongside those from OpenAI in tools such as Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. Until now, Microsoft had relied mainly on OpenAI to power its AI-driven features across the productivity suite.

Strategic shift Microsoft's growing rift with OpenAI The decision to integrate Anthropic's tech comes as Microsoft faces a growing rift with OpenAI. The latter has been pursuing its own infrastructure projects and a potential LinkedIn competitor. Despite this, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "OpenAI will continue to be our partner on frontier models and we remain committed to our long-term partnership."

Performance comparison Claude Sonnet 4 outperforms OpenAI's models Developers working on Office AI features found that Anthropic's latest models, especially Claude Sonnet 4, outperformed those of OpenAI in automating tasks. These include financial functions in Excel and generating PowerPoint presentations from instructions. The report notes that Microsoft will pay Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major shareholder of Anthropic, to access these advanced models.