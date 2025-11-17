Alpahbet stock surges 7% as Buffett buys $4.3B stake

Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway has announced a new $4.3 billion investment in Alphabet , Google's parent company. The news sent Alphabet's shares soaring by nearly 7% to $293.4 in after-hours trading on Monday. The investment now makes Alphabet Berkshire's 10th largest US stock holding. This comes just before Buffett is set to retire as CEO at the end of this year after a remarkable 60-year tenure at the helm of the conglomerate he built from scratch.

SEC disclosure Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filing reveals stock changes Berkshire Hathaway's recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that it owned 17.85 million Alphabet shares as of September 30. The firm also reduced its Apple stake to 238.2 million shares, down from 280 million last quarter. Despite this, Apple still remains Berkshire's largest investment at $60.7 billion as of September-end.

Investment approach Buffett's investment strategy and Berkshire's cash reserves Buffett is known for his value-focused investing style and has often shied away from tech stocks. However, he had previously praised Alphabet's advertising business. The latest investment comes as Berkshire Hathaway's cash reserves hit a record $381.7 billion under Buffett's leadership. The company has been cautious about stock prices, refraining from buying back its own shares for over a year and avoiding major acquisitions in nearly a decade.