LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / India's unemployment stays at 5.2% in October
Summarize
India's unemployment stays at 5.2% in October
The data also revealed a slight increase in urban joblessness

India's unemployment stays at 5.2% in October

By Akash Pandey
Nov 17, 2025
05:57 pm
What's the story

India's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.2% in October, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The data also revealed a slight increase in urban joblessness to a three-month high of 7%, up from September's 6.8%. Rural unemployment, on the other hand, witnessed a decline to 4.4% from last month's 4.6%.

Participation surge

Labour force participation reaches 6-month high

Despite the mixed unemployment figures, the labor market showed signs of resilience with a rise in labor force participation. It hit a six-month high of 55.4%, while the worker population ratio increased to 52.5%, marking four consecutive months of growth. This upward trend was largely driven by rural women whose employment indicators continued to improve throughout October.

Gender disparities

Female unemployment sees mixed trends

The survey also highlighted gender disparities in unemployment rates. Female unemployment slightly decreased to 5.4%, with rural female joblessness dropping to 4%. However, urban female unemployment rose sharply to a seven-month high of 9.7%. Male unemployment remained stable at 5.1%, as a slight decline in rural male joblessness balanced out a marginal increase in urban areas.