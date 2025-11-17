The data also revealed a slight increase in urban joblessness

India's unemployment stays at 5.2% in October

India's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.2% in October, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The data also revealed a slight increase in urban joblessness to a three-month high of 7%, up from September's 6.8%. Rural unemployment, on the other hand, witnessed a decline to 4.4% from last month's 4.6%.