Quick service app Pronto relocates headquarters to Bengaluru

Quick service app Pronto has shifted its headquarters from Gurugram to Bengaluru . The move, which was finalized in October, is aimed at leveraging the city's rich pool of engineering and tech talent. Anjali Sardana, the founder and CEO of Pronto, said that "the primary reason for this move is the engineering talent in Bengaluru."

Office details New office and team relocation The new Pronto office is located in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. About 40 employees have already moved to the new location, with more expected to join soon. The company's tech, product, and finance, strategy teams are making the move from Gurugram to Bengaluru. However, some operations functions and customer-support will continue to operate from Gurugram even after the shift.

Growth plans Expansion and funding Founded in April 2025, Pronto connects households with trained professionals for services like cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and cooking. The company recently expanded its operations to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Sardana said they plan to expand into new pincodes in existing cities and add more cities as part of their growth strategy. In August, Pronto raised $11 million in a funding round co-led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital.

Market shift Move aligns with industry trends Pronto's move to Bengaluru comes after rival Snabbit also shifted its HQ from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The city has become a hub for companies building instant service models, with Snabbit recently raising $30 million in a Series C fundraise. Another competitor, Pync, is already based in Bengaluru, adding to the concentration of competition in the city.