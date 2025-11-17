Quick service app Pronto relocates headquarters to Bengaluru
What's the story
Quick service app Pronto has shifted its headquarters from Gurugram to Bengaluru. The move, which was finalized in October, is aimed at leveraging the city's rich pool of engineering and tech talent. Anjali Sardana, the founder and CEO of Pronto, said that "the primary reason for this move is the engineering talent in Bengaluru."
Office details
New office and team relocation
The new Pronto office is located in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. About 40 employees have already moved to the new location, with more expected to join soon. The company's tech, product, and finance, strategy teams are making the move from Gurugram to Bengaluru. However, some operations functions and customer-support will continue to operate from Gurugram even after the shift.
Growth plans
Expansion and funding
Founded in April 2025, Pronto connects households with trained professionals for services like cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and cooking. The company recently expanded its operations to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Sardana said they plan to expand into new pincodes in existing cities and add more cities as part of their growth strategy. In August, Pronto raised $11 million in a funding round co-led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital.
Market shift
Move aligns with industry trends
Pronto's move to Bengaluru comes after rival Snabbit also shifted its HQ from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The city has become a hub for companies building instant service models, with Snabbit recently raising $30 million in a Series C fundraise. Another competitor, Pync, is already based in Bengaluru, adding to the concentration of competition in the city.
Expansion strategy
Future plans and market position
With its HQ now in Bengaluru, Pronto plans to ramp up hiring across engineering, product, finance, strategy, and operations roles. The company also moved its corporate domicile from the US to India around the same time. Instant home-services are emerging as a major new frontier within India's quick-commerce landscape. As more companies consolidate around Bengaluru to scale their tech infrastructure, Pronto's shift positions it within an ecosystem that is increasingly becoming the operational center of gravity for instant home-services market.