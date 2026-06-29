Alphabet $85B equity sale and SpaceX $75B IPO raise concern Business Jun 29, 2026

Big names like Alphabet and SpaceX just pulled off huge equity sales: Alphabet brought in $85 billion, while SpaceX made headlines with a $75 billion initial public offering this June.

OpenAI and Meta might be next.

These moves help them raise cash for ambitious projects but also hint at bigger spending and rising debt.

As Tom Murphy, head of investment grade credit at Columbia Threadneedle, put it, "The amount of capital expenditure... is probably going to go up."

Investors, though, seem wary, bond prices for these companies have dropped.