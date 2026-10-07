Alphabet Amazon and SpaceX tap debt markets for AI infrastructure
Big names like Alphabet and Amazon are taking out massive bond offerings, while SpaceX is seeking about $10 billion in bank loans and $30 billion in investment-grade debt to buy NVIDIA chips for its next wave of AI infrastructure.
Instead of just using their own cash, they're tapping into debt markets, a shift that started getting attention this year, when experts warned that rising costs could make things riskier.
SpaceX $40B, Amazon $25B+, Alphabet $20-25B
SpaceX is after $40 billion in new funding (mostly to buy NVIDIA chips), while Amazon wants at least $25 billion from the US bond market.
Alphabet is looking to raise between $20 billion and $25 billion from its latest US bond offering.
With infrastructure costs soaring and combined tech investments expected to top $730 billion this year, these companies are betting big on outside money to keep pushing the limits of AI and cloud tech.