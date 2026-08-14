Alphabet becomes SpaceX's top institutional investor after IPO, holding $94.2B

Other big players include Gigafund Management, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, and Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan, all holding sizable chunks of shares.

SpaceX's stock launched at $135 on June 12 and climbed to $146.15 by August 12, up 8.3%, but still down from its June 30 close.

Retail investors are now starting to sell off shares after a fresh jolt of buying last week, with $4.5 million sold on August 14.