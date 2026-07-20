Alphabet Intel and Tesla earnings this week could sway markets

Alphabet's spending has fueled semiconductor stock rallies, but if those companies hint at cutting back on AI spending, it could ripple through the whole chip sector.

Intel and Texas Instruments are also reporting, giving more clues about where semiconductors stand after a wild year.

Meanwhile, more than 80 S&P 500 companies will share results too; analysts expect strong profit growth despite ongoing global tensions and inflation worries.

This week's numbers could set the tone for Wall Street's tech rally.