Alphabet launches 2nd euro bond sale amid AI spending concerns
Business
Alphabet (yep, Google's parent company) is rolling out its second euro bond sale this year, offering bonds that mature anywhere from two to 19 years.
This move comes as investors get a bit jittery about how much tech giants are pouring into artificial intelligence.
The shorter bonds start at about 60 basis points over mid-swaps, while the longest ones go up to 210.
Alphabet's debt insurance jumps near 91bps
After some disappointing results, investors are more cautious: costs to insure Alphabet's debt just jumped to nearly 91 basis points.
Still, Alphabet is not backing down from its ambitious spending plans, keeping its capital expenditure outlook at up to $205 billion.
Big banks like Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank are running the show for this latest bond sale.