Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon earnings this week spotlight AI strategies
Business
Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, and Amazon are dropping their latest earnings this week, and everyone's watching to see how they're riding the AI wave.
Their updates come as nearly 160 major US companies are reporting results, right after worries about AI spending caused a big dip in the Nasdaq last week.
Earnings reports highlight AI investment, financing
These reports will give a peek at how tech giants are investing in AI and how they are financing the AI boom.
Even with some market jitters, most S&P 500 companies have beaten expectations so far, about 83%, FactSet says.
Analysts still believe that strong AI strategies could keep these firms growing for the long haul.