Alphabet posts $109.9B revenue as Google Cloud outpaces expectations

Alphabet invests $35.7B in infrastructure

Alphabet's revenue grew at its fastest pace since 2022 (about 20% year-over-year) thanks to big bets on AI and cloud technology.

The company poured $35.7 billion into new infrastructure this quarter alone, with CFO Anat Ashkenazi bumping up future spending plans even higher.

CEO Sundar Pichai noted that cloud revenue could have been even bigger if not for some tech bottlenecks.