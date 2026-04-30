Alphabet posts $109.9B revenue as Google Cloud outpaces expectations
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just had a standout start to 2026, pulling in $109.9 billion in revenue, well above Wall Street's $107.2 billion prediction. Shares shot up over 7%.
The real MVP was Google Cloud, which brought in $20.02 billion, outpacing expectations and helping earnings per share nearly double from last year.
Alphabet invests $35.7B in infrastructure
Alphabet's revenue grew at its fastest pace since 2022 (about 20% year-over-year) thanks to big bets on AI and cloud technology.
The company poured $35.7 billion into new infrastructure this quarter alone, with CFO Anat Ashkenazi bumping up future spending plans even higher.
CEO Sundar Pichai noted that cloud revenue could have been even bigger if not for some tech bottlenecks.