Alphabet shares fall after 2 major AI researchers join rivals
Business
Alphabet, Google's parent company, saw its stock drop more than 5% after two major AI researchers, Noam Shazeer and John Jumper, left for rival companies OpenAI and Anthropic.
Their exit follows other big names like Geoff Hinton and Mustafa Suleyman leaving in recent years, raising fresh questions about Google's ability to keep its best minds amid fierce competition.
Alphabet's $190B AI spending worries investors
Alphabet plans to spend up to $190 billion on AI infrastructure by 2026, but this bold move has worried investors, especially since free cash flow dropped 47% last quarter.
Meanwhile, cheaper Chinese AI models like DeepSeek and z.AI are gaining ground, making Alphabet's stock feel riskier than before, even with Google's strong presence in YouTube and Search.