Alphabet to join Dow Jones Industrial Average replacing Verizon
Big news for Google fans: Alphabet, Google's parent company, is set to replace Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) starting June 29, 2026.
Announced by S&P Global today, this is the first shake-up since NVIDIA and Sherwin-Williams joined in 2024.
With its mix of AI, cloud computing, healthcare tech, hardware, and media projects, Alphabet brings some fresh energy, and more tech, to the DJIA lineup.
Alphabet's stock strengthens Dow tech representation
Alphabet's market value and share price are a big boost for the index.
GOOGL shares are about seven times pricier than Verizon's and have climbed over 10% this year, even with some executive changes stirring things up.
By joining Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA in the DJIA club, Alphabet helps make sure tech has a bigger voice in tracking how America's biggest companies are doing.