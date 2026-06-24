Alphabet to join Dow Jones Industrial Average replacing Verizon

Alphabet's stock strengthens Dow tech representation

Alphabet's market value and share price are a big boost for the index.

GOOGL shares are about seven times pricier than Verizon's and have climbed over 10% this year, even with some executive changes stirring things up.

By joining Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA in the DJIA club, Alphabet helps make sure tech has a bigger voice in tracking how America's biggest companies are doing.