Alphabet to raise about $4.19B via Canadian unsecured notes
Alphabet, Google's parent company, is set to raise about $4.19 billion by selling unsecured notes in Canada.
The goal is boosting financial flexibility: think covering everyday business needs, maybe paying off some old debt, and for general corporate purposes, which could include paying back existing debt.
It's a move we're seeing more often as tech giants look for smart ways to fund innovation.
RBC, Scotia, TD lead Alphabet deal
RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities are leading the charge on this deal, with CIBC World Markets also as co-manager.
Alphabet's approach follows the current trend of using borrowed money instead of dipping into cash reserves so it can keep investing in future tech while staying financially nimble.