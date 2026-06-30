AlphaGrep Mutual Fund launches multi asset fund for Indian retail
AlphaGrep Mutual Fund just rolled out its new Multi Asset Allocation Fund, opening up subscriptions on July 6, 2026.
This marks its move from serving big institutions to making its tech-driven investment models available for everyday investors in India.
The fund mixes investments across stocks, bonds, and commodities, adjusting automatically as markets change.
AlphaGrep back test suggests 14.17% returns
Back-tested results suggest the fund could have delivered a solid 14.17% annual return since 2007, beating the Nifty 50 TRI's 11.29%, and with fewer ups and downs.
CEO Bhautik Ambani says its models rely on data, not emotions, by tracking things like market trends and economic signals.
With $1.5 billion in third-party assets already managed globally, AlphaGrep is excited to bring these strategies to more people.
Ambani said, "The mutual fund business is the next step in bringing the same capabilities to retail investors."