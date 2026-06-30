AlphaGrep Mutual Fund launches multi asset fund for Indian retail

AlphaGrep back test suggests 14.17% returns

Back-tested results suggest the fund could have delivered a solid 14.17% annual return since 2007, beating the Nifty 50 TRI's 11.29%, and with fewer ups and downs.

CEO Bhautik Ambani says its models rely on data, not emotions, by tracking things like market trends and economic signals.

With $1.5 billion in third-party assets already managed globally, AlphaGrep is excited to bring these strategies to more people.

Ambani said, "The mutual fund business is the next step in bringing the same capabilities to retail investors."