Alpine Texworld IPO opens July 14 to raise ₹126.25cr

IPO reduced, company valued ₹401.5cr

The IPO size is a bit smaller than first planned, down from 1.5 crore shares in last year's draft and now valuing the company at ₹401.5 crore.

You can invest starting with just 142 shares, and D and A Financial Services is managing the show.

Most of the funds will go toward building a new factory (which means more fabric production), paying off some debt, and covering general expenses.