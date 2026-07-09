Alpine Texworld IPO opens July 14 to raise ₹126.25cr
Business
Alpine Texworld, a Gujarat-based textile maker (you might remember them as Alpine Spinweave), is opening its IPO on July 14.
They're looking to raise ₹126.25 crore by selling 1.2 crore shares at ₹100 to ₹105 each.
The window closes July 16, with allotment on July 17 and shares hitting the market July 21.
IPO reduced, company valued ₹401.5cr
The IPO size is a bit smaller than first planned, down from 1.5 crore shares in last year's draft and now valuing the company at ₹401.5 crore.
You can invest starting with just 142 shares, and D and A Financial Services is managing the show.
Most of the funds will go toward building a new factory (which means more fabric production), paying off some debt, and covering general expenses.