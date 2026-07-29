Alpine Texworld shares fall for 7th day, close at ₹73.35
Business
Alpine Texworld's stock has dropped for the seventh day in a row, closing at ₹73.35 on Wednesday, down more than 43% from its IPO price of ₹105 this July.
This steady fall has wiped out over ₹100 crore from its market value, now sitting at ₹280.92 crore.
Alpine Texworld posts strong FY26 results
Founded in 2016, Alpine Texworld is all about dyeing and processing fabrics. Its IPO this year was modestly popular (1.4 times subscribed) and raised ₹126.25 crore.
Despite the stock's rough ride, the company's FY26 numbers looked strong: total income jumped 47% to ₹350.18 crore, profit after tax soared by 152% to nearly ₹22 crore, and EBITDA improved substantially to ₹47.45 crore compared to the previous year.