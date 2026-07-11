Altera independent, growing over 20%, CEO projects $100B-plus robotics market
Business
Altera, now independent from Intel, is on a roll, growing over 20% a year thanks to its focus on FPGA chips (the technology powering AI and robotics).
CEO Raghib Hussain says FPGAs could turn robotics into a market worth "100 billion to several hundred billion dollars" in the next decade.
Altera cuts Intel ties, unveils prototypes
Since breaking away last year, Altera has cut most ties with Intel, rolled out six new chip prototypes, and is leading the shift to DDR5 memory for faster performance.
With production partners like Intel Foundry and TSMC using advanced chip technology, Altera is gearing up for even bigger things, including a possible public listing.