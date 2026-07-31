Altimetrik becomes OpenAI Advanced Partner for GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT work
Business
Altimetrik, a tech company from Bengaluru, just became an OpenAI Advanced Partner.
This means they'll get to use the latest AI tools like GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work to help businesses work smarter and save money with AI.
Altimetrik identified over $540 million revenue opportunities
Already big in finance, manufacturing, and retail, Altimetrik has helped clients spot huge opportunities, like finding more than $540 million in revenue opportunities for one manufacturer.
With their ALTi AIOS platform, they're planning to roll out even more industry-focused AI solutions.
OpenAI's Philip Larson called out Altimetrik's "practical enterprise AI delivery experience," saying this partnership will bring companies around the world "from AI pilots to measurable business impact."