Altimetrik becomes OpenAI Advanced Partner for GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT work

Already big in finance, manufacturing, and retail, Altimetrik has helped clients spot huge opportunities, like finding more than $540 million in revenue opportunities for one manufacturer.

With their ALTi AIOS platform, they're planning to roll out even more industry-focused AI solutions.

OpenAI's Philip Larson called out Altimetrik's "practical enterprise AI delivery experience," saying this partnership will bring companies around the world "from AI pilots to measurable business impact."