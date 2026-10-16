Altimetrik launches PharmaOS in Hyderabad for life sciences AI workflows
Business
Altimetrik just rolled out PharmaOS, a new AI platform built to help life sciences companies move from a defined concept to a validated, governed AI agent workflow in a week.
Announced at its Hyderabad center, PharmaOS brings together more than 35 agents and accelerators, making processes smoother and more accountable.
Gachibowli Centre hosts 300+ employees
The launch happened at Altimetrik's Healthcare & Life Sciences Centre of Excellence in Gachibowli, where more than 300 Altimetrik employees work.
This hub doesn't just drive tech like PharmaOS: it also supports drug discovery and patient care as part of Altimetrik's global growth, with the company now topping 11,000 employees worldwide.