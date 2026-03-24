Altman steps down from Helion board amid OpenAI energy talks

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, just resigned as chair of Helion Energy's board after more than a decade with the fusion startup. With both companies exploring big partnerships, juggling roles became tricky. Altman will still keep his financial stake in Helion, but won't be involved in any deals between the two.

OpenAI's potential energy deal with Helion OpenAI is in advanced talks to buy 12.5% of Helion's future energy output, enough to power AI growth as electricity demands skyrocket.

This could mean 5 gigawatts by 2030 and a massive 50 gigawatts by 2035.

It's all about making sure AI keeps running strong, even as the current power grid gets stretched.

Altman's influence on Helion's journey Altman was a key backer and investor in Helion, participating in funding rounds including the January 2025 $425 million Series F that valued the company at $5.4 billion.

Helion's CEO David Kirtley credits him with helping shape the company during his time on the board.