Altman to discuss AI's future, India's role in it
Business
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to appear on New Delhi's Express Adda to talk about India's growing influence in AI.
He praised India's AI adoption and leadership, saying the country's work is "amazing."
Predictions on AI's evolution and its impact
Altman thinks India could help shape how AI develops and is governed worldwide.
Some predictions have suggested early superintelligence could emerge by February 2028, and that by 2028 more brainpower could be in data centers than outside them.
While he acknowledged that AI is already shaking up jobs, he emphasized the importance of making AI accessible and fair for everyone.