Aluminium Association of India urges curbs on Gulf ASEAN scrap
India's aluminum industry is worried about a flood of cheap, low-quality scrap coming in from Gulf and ASEAN countries.
The Aluminium Association of India has asked the government to hike import duties and set stricter quality checks, saying this will protect local manufacturers and stop India from turning into a dumping ground for hazardous waste.
Aluminium Association seeks 7.5% scrap duty
With exports already hit by high tariffs in the US trade barriers in Mexico, Russian dumping, and more competition from Indonesia, Indian aluminum makers are feeling squeezed.
The association suggests keeping current import duties until proper standards are set, and even raising duties on low-grade scrap to 7.5%.
They're also pushing for better recycling systems at home so India can rely less on imported junk and support a cleaner circular economy.