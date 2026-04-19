Aluminum hits ₹375/kg in India, reaches 4-year global high
Business
Aluminum just hit a record ₹375 per kilogram in India and a four-year high globally.
After a brief dip sparked by the U.S.-Iran conflict, prices bounced back fast thanks to strong demand from industries like construction, cars, and packaging.
On top of that, supply issues in key producing regions have made things even tighter.
Aluminum prices pressured by oil, investors
Making aluminum is getting pricier because energy costs, especially oil, are way up. Investors are also piling in as a hedge against inflation, adding more pressure.
With stockpiles on major exchanges running low and no sign of demand slowing down, don't expect prices to drop anytime soon unless production ramps up or people start using less.