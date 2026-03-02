Aluminum prices soar amid Iran's missile threat to Gulf nations Business Mar 02, 2026

Aluminum prices shot up 2.8% to $3,228 per ton on Monday morning, mainly because worries are growing that the US and Israel's actions, and Iran's response, could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping route for aluminum exports.

This follows reports that Tehran launched waves of missiles against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which are major aluminum manufacturers, after recent US and Israeli attacks.