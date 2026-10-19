AM Intelligence plans $1bn raise, orders NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs
Business
AM Intelligence, supported by the people behind Greenko Group, is planning to raise over $1 billion in an equity raise to ramp up its AI game.
The big plan? It has placed firm and binding orders for NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin GPUs and rolled them out in India and Malaysia, aiming to become a major player in Asia's fast-growing AI infrastructure scene.
AM Intelligence seeks funding, builds ecosystem
The company is not stopping at just hardware: it is building a full AI ecosystem with energy solutions, data centers, and their own models.
It is also chatting with Varde Partners and Apollo Global for extra funding options.
Morgan Stanley is helping guide this massive equity raise as AM Intelligence sets its sights on global expansion.