AM Intelligence setting up 30MW Hyderabad AI GPU facility
AM Intelligence, backed by the folks behind Greenko, is setting up a 30-megawatt AI facility in Hyderabad, expected to go live by March or April 2027.
The idea? To offer long-term access to powerful GPU clusters for foundation-model developers and enterprises that can contract dedicated GPU clusters for periods ranging from one to five years for training and inference.
This move kicks off their big Compute-as-a-Service (CaaS) push.
AM Intelligence plans $8B 200MW rollout
This Hyderabad center is just one piece of an $8 billion plan: AM Intelligence aims to roll out 200 megawatts of AI computing power across India, Malaysia, Finland, and the US within 18 months.
For starters, they've ordered 9,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs for Hyderabad alone.
Looking ahead, they're targeting a massive 5-gigawatt total data center capacity and are using liquid cooling tech to cut down on water use and keep things eco-friendly.