AM Intelligence setting up 30MW Hyderabad AI GPU facility

AM Intelligence, backed by the folks behind Greenko, is setting up a 30-megawatt AI facility in Hyderabad, expected to go live by March or April 2027.

The idea? To offer long-term access to powerful GPU clusters for foundation-model developers and enterprises that can contract dedicated GPU clusters for periods ranging from one to five years for training and inference.

This move kicks off their big Compute-as-a-Service (CaaS) push.