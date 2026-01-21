Amagi Media Labs shares open below IPO price, despite huge investor buzz

Investors rushed for IPO slots, but debut fizzled

Even though the listing was underwhelming, Amagi's IPO had everyone talking last week. It was oversubscribed more than 30 times—meaning way more people wanted in than there were shares available.

Non-institutional and institutional investors both piled in, and even retail investors subscribed nearly 10 times their quota.

So while day one on the market wasn't a blockbuster, interest in Amagi is clearly strong.