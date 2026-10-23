Amaha to raise ₹100cr to expand clinics across India
Amaha, a mental health startup, is planning to raise ₹100 crore to grow its network of clinics and hospitals across India.
The fresh funding will help them boost their clinical services and bring in more AI-powered tools, making mental health support more accessible and effective.
Backed by investors like Lightbox Ventures and Fireside Ventures, Amaha is betting big on tech-driven care.
Amaha served over 100,000 clients
With this investment, Amaha wants to open new centers in major cities and upgrade how they deliver treatment.
Founded in 2016 by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Amit Malik, the company already runs nine centers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.
They offer services in more than 15 languages and have supported over 100,000 clients with more than 450,000 sessions, showing just how much demand there is for better mental health care.