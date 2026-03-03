Aman Gupta launches Offbeat Studios after stepping back from boAt
Business
Aman Gupta, the face behind Boat, just announced his new venture—Offbeat Studios—after stepping back to a non-executive role at Boat.
Sharing his excitement on social media, he said, "I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon."
At the same time, Boat is shaking up its leadership: Sameer Mehta is now executive director and Gaurav Nayyar has stepped in as CEO.
Boat defers ₹1,500cr IPO amid audit concerns
Boat has hit pause on its ₹1,500cr IPO plans due to audit concerns over financial discrepancies.
On the bright side, they bounced back with a ₹60cr profit for 2024-25 compared with a net loss of ₹80cr the previous year—even though revenue dipped a bit to ₹3,098cr.
