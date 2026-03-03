Aman Gupta launches Offbeat Studios after stepping back from boAt Business Mar 03, 2026

Aman Gupta, the face behind Boat, just announced his new venture—Offbeat Studios—after stepping back to a non-executive role at Boat.

Sharing his excitement on social media, he said, "I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon."

At the same time, Boat is shaking up its leadership: Sameer Mehta is now executive director and Gaurav Nayyar has stepped in as CEO.