Aman Gupta launches OffBeat Studios with ₹100cr from Bessemer
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has kicked off his new project, OffBeat Studios, with a massive ₹100 crore seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (yep, the same folks behind Anthropic and Shopify).
Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Gupta said he is especially excited about Bessemer's global expertise and support, not just their investment.
boAt leadership change, ₹13,000cr IPO approved
With OffBeat Studios launching on March 3, 2026, Gupta is stepping back to a nonexecutive role at boAt.
Sameer Mehta now takes over as executive director while Gaurav Nayyar becomes CEO.
Meanwhile, Imagine Marketing (boAt's parent company) just got SEBI approval for its IPO—aiming for a whopping ₹13,000 crore valuation—as the company gears up for some big public market moves after postponing its IPO earlier.