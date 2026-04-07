Aman Gupta launches OffBeat Studios with ₹100cr from Bessemer Business Apr 07, 2026

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has kicked off his new project, OffBeat Studios, with a massive ₹100 crore seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (yep, the same folks behind Anthropic and Shopify).

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Gupta said he is especially excited about Bessemer's global expertise and support, not just their investment.