Amazon $48B India investment by 2030, total near $90B
Amazon just announced it's putting another $48 billion into India by 2030, bringing its total investment there to nearly $90 billion since 2010.
CEO Andy Jassy said India is "the one of the most important and largest businesses in all of Amazon," and said there's huge potential for growth in AI, cloud computing, and fast delivery services.
Amazon $21B AI investment in India
Of the new investment, $21 billion will boost Amazon's AI and cloud tech: think more data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad, plus thousands of GPUs for startups.
Amazon has also helped train 10 million people in digital skills.
On top of that, its quick commerce service now reaches over 300 cities; they've supported millions of small businesses going digital, and created nearly three million jobs across India.