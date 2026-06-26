Amazon $48B India investment by 2030, total near $90B Business Jun 26, 2026

Amazon just announced it's putting another $48 billion into India by 2030, bringing its total investment there to nearly $90 billion since 2010.

CEO Andy Jassy said India is "the one of the most important and largest businesses in all of Amazon," and said there's huge potential for growth in AI, cloud computing, and fast delivery services.