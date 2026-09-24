Amazon agrees to proposed $309.5 million settlement in refund lawsuit

The deal isn't final yet. A judge in Seattle will decide on March 16, 2027, at 10am in Seattle, Washington.

If approved, people who initiated a return to Amazon or requested a refund for a physical product purchased through Amazon.com between September 5, 2017, and February 12, 2026, could get compensation.

Subclass A members will automatically receive a payment under the settlement, but they must visit the settlement website within 105 days after the court grants final approval to select their preferred payment method.

For all the details or to check if you're eligible, head over to ReturnSettlement.com.