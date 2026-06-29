Amazon, Alphabet raise $60 billion with record bonds for AI
Amazon and Alphabet (parent of Google) are taking out record-breaking bonds, raising $60 billion in just the past year, to pay for everything AI.
That means more data centers, better cloud infrastructure, and powerful chips.
By using bonds in different currencies, they're spreading out their funding sources and keeping things fresh beyond just the US market.
Amazon data-center lease-backed bond oversubscribed
Amazon's €14.5 billion bond earlier this year was Europe's biggest-ever by a company, while Alphabet broke records with its own bonds in yen, pounds, and Swiss francs, even dropping a rare 100-year bond.
Meanwhile, new twists like data-center-lease-backed bonds are getting snapped up fast; one deal linked to Amazon leases was nine times oversubscribed.
Clearly, investors everywhere want a piece of the AI action.