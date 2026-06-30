Amazon and Anthropic clash over Claude AI pay per use
Business
Amazon and its AI partner Anthropic are clashing over a new pay-per-use pricing model for Anthropic's Claude AI, set to start in 2027.
The change could make Amazon's costs shoot up, putting popular tools like Kiro, Quick, and Alexa for Shopping at risk.
Amazon curbs Claude use, partnerships shift
After encouraging employees to use more Claude tokens, Amazon is now telling teams to cut back to avoid extra fees.
Meanwhile, Amazon is cozying up to OpenAI with a massive investment, while Anthropic is getting closer with Google.
With both sides exploring new partnerships, the future of their collaboration looks uncertain.