Amazon announces $13B investment in India's AI and cloud infrastructure
Amazon just announced a $13 billion investment to ramp up AI and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.
This move, revealed after CEO Andy Jassy met with Prime Minister Modi, means more AWS data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad and brings Amazon's total planned spend on these sectors to over $21 billion between 2026 and 2030.
Amazon's India investment to top $88B
The expanded AWS data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad will introduce custom AI chips, managed AI services, and secure cloud platforms, helping startups, businesses, and government organizations level up.
By 2030, Amazon's total investment in India will top $88 billion across tech, e-commerce, logistics, and skill development.
The company also aims to provide AI education to four million government school students, support 15 million small businesses, generate $80 billion in exports, and support 3.8 million jobs, all part of its push for digital transformation.