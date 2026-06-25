Amazon announces $13B investment in India's AI and cloud infrastructure

Amazon's India investment to top $88B

The expanded AWS data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad will introduce custom AI chips, managed AI services, and secure cloud platforms, helping startups, businesses, and government organizations level up.

By 2030, Amazon's total investment in India will top $88 billion across tech, e-commerce, logistics, and skill development.

The company also aims to provide AI education to four million government school students, support 15 million small businesses, generate $80 billion in exports, and support 3.8 million jobs, all part of its push for digital transformation.