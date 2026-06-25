Amazon announces $48B India investment, $13B for AI and cloud
Business
Amazon is going all-in on India, announcing a massive $48 billion investment over the next five years after CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.
Of that, $13 billion will boost AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030.
This move is set to support 3.8 million jobs and help generate $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2030, so it's not just tech, it's a serious boost for the economy.
Andy Jassy reaffirms Amazon India commitment
Jassy highlighted Amazon's journey of more than a decade in India and said the company is committed to supporting everyone from customers to startups.
He posted on X after the meeting, sharing his confidence in India's growth and reaffirming Amazon's promise to help drive digital transformation and economic progress with its ecosystem.