Amazon announces $48B India investment, $13B for AI and cloud Business Jun 25, 2026

Amazon is going all-in on India, announcing a massive $48 billion investment over the next five years after CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

Of that, $13 billion will boost AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030.

This move is set to support 3.8 million jobs and help generate $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2030, so it's not just tech, it's a serious boost for the economy.