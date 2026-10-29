Amazon announces about 250 layoffs in devices and services division
Business
Amazon just announced another round of layoffs: this time, about 250 people from its devices and services division are being let go.
This follows earlier this month's cut of nearly 1,000 retail jobs.
The company says it's all about streamlining and focusing on future products, especially after rolling out new products, including Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.
Major tech cuts total 197,123 jobs
It's not just Amazon making tough calls. Microsoft is offering voluntary exits to around 60,000 employees as it shifts toward AI, and Dropbox is trimming its staff by 9%.
Across the tech world in 2026, 197,123 people have lost their jobs as companies rethink their priorities to keep up with rapid changes.