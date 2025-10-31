Amazon, Apple lift Wall Street; Dow flat

Amazon shares were still up over 10%

Amazon shares were still up over 10% in early afternoon trading, reflecting steady confidence in tech.

The S&P 500 also rose 0.3%, and the Dow was flat.

Globally, things were more mixed: Tokyo's Nikkei hit a record high even as Nissan warned of losses, while European stocks slipped after their central bank kept rates steady.

In the US, hopes for more Fed rate cuts are still uncertain, and everyone's watching US-China trade talks for any big moves next.