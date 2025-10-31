Reddit's stock jumps 14% on stellar earnings

Reddit isn't just growing; it's making real money. With adjusted EBITDA at $236 million (a solid 40% margin), Reddit is proving it can compete in the digital ad game and turn user buzz into profits.

Daily active users hit 116 million, up 19%

More people are using Reddit every day—daily active users hit 116 million, up 19%. International growth was even faster, and advertisers flocked to the platform (up 75%).

CEO Steve Huffman credits smarter search tools and global expansion for these wins.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak noted that automation made ads more efficient and boosted cash flow.