Over 80 IPOs expected to hit market in November-December

India's IPO scene is buzzing—over 80 companies are looking to raise a whopping ₹1.13 lakh crore just in November and December. This caps off a year that's already seen ₹1.29 lakh crore raised, with Hyundai Motor India leading the charge in October.

Major players in the pipeline Big names like Groww, Lenskart, Pine Labs, and PhonePe are lining up for their public debut, along with others like Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, Credila Financial Services, PhysicsWallah, and SMPP.

These companies are expected to make a serious impact on this year's fundraising total.

Investor sentiment and regulatory hurdles Investors are excited but picky—they're backing companies with solid profits and good governance as cash keeps flowing into the market.

Many of these IPOs (like PhonePe's ₹11,000 crore issue) are still waiting for SEBI approval.