Luminar lays off 25% of staff amid financial struggles

Company is in dire financial situation

With only $72 million left in the bank and a whopping $429 million in debt, Luminar could run out of money by early next year if it can't raise more funds.

The company recently missed an interest payment but got a short grace period to sort things out.

Founder Austin Russell is even trying to buy back the company after being replaced as CEO earlier this year.

Sales have also taken a hit, especially after selling fewer sensors to Volvo, which was supposed to be a major customer, forcing Luminar to sell at a loss—a tough spot highlighted by Fennimore just a few months ago.