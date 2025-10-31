Next Article
Amazon's Q3 profits soar despite $2.5 billion legal hit
Amazon just pulled in $180.2 billion in sales for Q3 2025—a solid 13% jump from last year—even after laying off 30,000 people and taking a hit from legal costs.
Operating income landed at $17.4 billion, factoring in $1.8 billion for severance and another $2.5 billion tied to a legal settlement.
AWS sales up 20% to $33 billion
Amazon Web Services (AWS) kept the momentum going with sales up 20% to $33 billion, adding $11.4 billion to the bottom line.
And even with layoffs, Amazon's gearing up for the holidays by hiring 250,000 seasonal workers in the US and another 150,000 in India—so lots of temp jobs are up for grabs.
Amazon is dropping over $233 million into India this year
It's all about keeping those packages moving fast!