BPCL's profits more than double, interim dividend announced
BPCL just posted a huge jump in profits—₹6,191 crore for July-September 2025, reflecting an over two-fold jump from last year.
This big win comes mostly from better refining margins.
Revenue nudged up too, and shareholders get a little bonus: an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share.
Refining margins more than doubled
Refining margins more than doubled to $10.78 per barrel, and BPCL ran its refineries at full tilt with capacity use at 111%.
Domestic sales also edged up to 12.67 million tonnes—so business is humming along.
LPG subsidy compensation coming through
BPCL is still waiting on government compensation for past LPG subsidies—there's a ₹13,672 crore gap.
The good news? The government will start paying back ₹7,594 crore in monthly installments from November to help cover those losses.