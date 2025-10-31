BPCL's profits more than double, interim dividend announced Business Oct 31, 2025

BPCL just posted a huge jump in profits—₹6,191 crore for July-September 2025, reflecting an over two-fold jump from last year.

This big win comes mostly from better refining margins.

Revenue nudged up too, and shareholders get a little bonus: an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share.