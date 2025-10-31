Next Article
Curis Lifesciences IPO: Price band set at ₹120-128 per share
Gujarat-based Curis Lifesciences is set to open its IPO on November 7, with shares priced between ₹120 and ₹128.
The offer runs until November 11, and if you're interested in tracking it, the company's shares are expected to start trading on NSE Emerge from November 14.
Curis plans to use IPO funds for these purposes
Curis plans to use the IPO funds to upgrade its manufacturing setup, build new storage, and register products overseas.
Part of the money will also go toward paying off loans and covering day-to-day business needs.
The company reported a profit of ₹6.1 crore for the year ended March 2025—a solid 25% jump from last year.