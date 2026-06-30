Why Amazon has been sued in Australia

Accusation

'Amazon relied on unfair terms to introduce ads'

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb has accused Amazon AU of "including multiple unfair terms in its contracts with Australian annual Prime subscribers." She alleged that the company relied on some of these terms to introduce ads on Amazon Prime Video. After July 2024, subscribers who wanted to keep their streaming experience ad-free were charged an extra A$2.99 per month, even though they had already paid A$79 ($54.40) upfront for the service, the ACCC said in a statement.